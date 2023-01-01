Gerald Everett, Donald Parham start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers' tight ends have been decent this season. The combination of Gerald Everett and Donald Parham is great as they both are completely different. Everett is smaller and is used more underneath. While Parham is taller and longer and has bigger upside down the field. We take a look at his Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Chargers TEs Gerald Everett & Donald Parham

Through 14 games, Everett has 52 receptions for 532 yards and two touchdowns. His numbers have been inconsistent, however. Last week, he had zero receptions, but three weeks ago he had five receptions for 80 yards. His numbers seem to depend all on the matchup. In four games this season, Parham has seven receptions for 96 yards. When on the field, it seems like Herbert likes targeting him.

The Rams' passing defense has struggled to this point in the season. They’re allowing 226.5 passing yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Rams are allowing 8.7 points to tight ends which ranks 13th in the NFL. I would expect a quiet week from the Chargers tight-end duo.

Start or sit in Week 17?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Everett and Parham should sit.