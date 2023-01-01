Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is coming off an uninspiring performance in last week’s matchup, and fantasy managers will look for more heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. If you are considering Boyd in your lineup in Week 17, here’s a look at what to think about.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd caught three of the four targets that went his way in last week’s 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots but was limited with a finger injury. That doesn’t appear to be much of a factor moving forward but check for injury reports just to be safe. Boyd has 53 receptions for 711 yards with five touchdowns on the season but reached 50 yards just once in his last eight games.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. You shouldn’t be relying on Boyd this weekend regardless of league size as he’s become an afterthought in the offense.