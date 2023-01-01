Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox will look to extend his touchdown streak to four games in a Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fantasy managers would love to see that continue and if you’re considering him in your lineup in Week 17, here’s an overview of what to consider.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Knox is coming off a performance where he caught three of the five passes that went his way for 38 yards with a touchdown in last week’s 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. Over the last three games, he caught 13 passes for 177 yards with three scores, which is certainly what you’re looking for at the tight end spot.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Start. Knox is battling a hip injury, but that doesn’t seem to be a significant issue. He is a top-10 tight end in Week 17 and certainly worth a start considering the number of points expected to be scored.