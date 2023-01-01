Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis put together a strong fantasy day thanks to a touchdown last week, and fantasy managers would love to see that happen again in a Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. If you are considering him in your fantasy football lineup in Week 17, here’s a look at what to consider before officially making a decision.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Davis caught half of the six passes that went to him in last week’s 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears, and he finished with 45 receiving yards with a touchdown. On the season, Davis caught 45 passes for 797 yards with seven touchdowns and will face a Bengals defense that ranks 21st in opponent passing yards per game (225.9).

Start or sit in Week 17?

Davis is on the fringe of being a top-30 wide receiver this weekend, so there are scenarios for him to be usable, especially in deeper formats.