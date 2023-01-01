NFL playoff picture: What does Chargers-Rams mean for AFC standings

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams square off in Week 17 in a rare inter-conference LA showdown. This is the second time the teams faced off in LA in 2018, but this marks the first time they’ll meet at SoFi Stadium. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and the Chargers are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers playoff picture

While the Rams are playing out the string, the Chargers have secured a playoff berth. The Chargers clinched a wild card berth last Monday when they beat the Colts to improve to 9-6.

LA can finish anywhere from the No. 5 seed through the No. 7 seed in the AFC. If they beat the Rams, they clinch no worse than the No. 6 seed due to their Week 14 win over the Dolphins securing the head-to-head tiebreaker. If LA wins their final two games and the Ravens lose one of two, the Chargers would secure the No. 5 seed. If LA loses to the Rams and beats the Broncos, they would need Baltimore to lose their final two games to secure the No. 5 seed.

Tiebreaker implications

This game has no impact on tiebreakers.