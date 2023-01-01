Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders enter Week 17 with a significant matchup versus the Cleveland Browns, with playoff stakes on the line for the former. The Commanders will once again turn toward Carson Wentz as their starter, but the matchup on hand is far from simple. Does Wentz make sense as a fantasy starter in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Commanders QB Carson Wentz

With their playoff hopes seemingly on the brink, the Commanders have turned to Wentz once more under center in Week 17. After Taylor Heinicke struggled onward to Washington’s 7-7-1 record, Wentz stepped in last week versus the 49ers, completing 12-of-16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, amounting to 8.8 fantasy points. Before making his return to the field last week, Wentz completed 62.1 percent of his 232 attempts for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He hasn’t been significantly better than Heinicke, but can that change this week versus Cleveland?

On the season, the Browns allow the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game (13.6) to opposing quarterbacks and the eighth-fewest passing yards to opponents (201.5 YPG). Washington has a talented receiver corps including Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, but they could easily opt to lean into the run game behind Brian Robinson Jr.

Wentz doesn’t have an overly favorable matchup in his first start since Week 6, but for fantasy managers playing in the championship, he boasts some QB2 value heading into Week 17, especially in deeper leagues.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Sit. While the larger receiver corps may benefit from Wentz’s return, it’s hard to find strong value with a disadvantageous matchup this week. If fantasy managers can afford it, it’s best to leave him on the bench.