Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will start Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback in Week 17, following this week’s report of Tua Tagovailoa returning to concussion protocol for the second time this season. The Dolphins are flirting with a must-win situation against the New England Patriots, after a 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. Can Bridgewater be a fantasy football league-winner in one of the NFL’s top offenses?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater

In Bridgewater’s lone start this season, he annihilated a Minnesota Vikings pass defense for 23 completions on 34 attempts for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — racking up 18.2 standard fantasy points as a result. The ninth-year veteran likely will have a bigger task at hand this week.

The Patriots are allowing 263.3 passing yards and two touchdowns per game over their last three appearances. Bridgewater will have the Dolphins’ two dynamic receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle available, which should be more than enough to heighten his overall potential. This trio connected a combined 18 times for 306 yards in Week 7, so the QB transition here should be a seamless one.

Start or sit in Week 17?

Start. Bridgewater is a high-end QB2 against a Patriots defense with playoff hopes on the line.