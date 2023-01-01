NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, January 1

We’ve only got three games on Sunday’s NBA slate, which could make DFS value plays hard to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets, $4,700

Even if Jamal Murray plays, Hyland is a key piece of this Nuggets rotation. He’s playing decent minutes and has upside as a three-point shooter. Hyland is averaging 23.2 DKFP per game this season and should deliver a solid performance in what will likely be a high-scoring contest with the Celtics.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,500

Clarke had a down game against the Raptors but has otherwise been a consistent fantasy producer. Even if his minutes are limited, he finds a way to get enough points and rebounds to impact the game. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Grizzlies might manage the workloads of some players ahead of Clarke in the frontcourt. That could mean more minutes for the young big man.

Jevon Carter, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,300

Jrue Holiday is out, which means Carter is likely to get the start. He’s been amazing when he gets big minutes, and went for 29.0 DKFP in Milwaukee’s last game. The Wizards are a soft matchup for Carter and he should deliver a solid performance tonight as a starter.