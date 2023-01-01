Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, January 1

We’ve only got three games on Sunday’s NBA slate, which means player props are a bit limited. Here’s a few props we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 55.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Wizards (-125)

The Greek Freak is making his own MVP case of late, carrying the Bucks with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday sidelined. Both guards are out again Sunday, which means Antetokounmpo will once again be the focal point of Milwaukee’s offense. Look for the star forward to put up massive numbers again in a favorable matchup against Washington.

De’Aaron Fox over 5.5 assists vs. Grizzlies (-135)

Fox has not been a big distributor for the Kings in general this season but he’s coming off some massive games dishing the ball. The guard has 23 assists in the last two games and gets to play a Memphis team on the second night of a back-to-back set. This line is low enough to take the over based on Fox’s recent performances.

Jayson Tatum over 7.5 rebounds vs. Nuggets (-110)

Tatum is known for his scoring but he’s an excellent rebounder as well. The forward is averaging 8.9 rebounds per game in his last 14 contests, and has hit the over on this number in three of his last four games. The Nuggets do have some talented froncourt players and present a tough matchup, but Tatum should be able to hit the over here.