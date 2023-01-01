Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Grizzlies on Sunday

The Sacramento Kings (19-15) and Memphis Grizzlies (22-13) meet on the first day of 2023 carrying two-game winning streaks. The Kings logged a pair of one-point wins to close out 2022, while the Grizzlies rang in the new year with a victory over the Pelicans Saturday.

Both teams are healthy for this one. Domantas Sabonis is playing through a thumb injury for the Kings. Desmond Bane is starting to find his form after returning from a toe sprain for Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 239.

Kings vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +4.5

Sacramento has been able to hang around for most of its games this season, and the Grizzlies are coming off a tough contest Saturday. Take the Kings to keep things close and cover this line in a battle of two Western conference playoff hopefuls.

Over/Under: Over 239

This is a big number, but both squads are dynamic offensively. The Kings have hit the over in their last two and four of their last six. The Grizzlies have trended to the under of late and might have some tired legs on the second night of a back-to-back set but Sacramento should be able to do most of the heavy lifting for the over to hit again.