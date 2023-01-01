Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Bucks on Sunday

The Washington Wizards (16-21) will attempt to keep their winning ways going when they meet the Milwaukee Bucks (23-12) Sunday night. The Wizards have won four in a row, while the Bucks are coming off a victory Friday after losing four in a row.

Bradley Beal is questionable for Washington with a hamstring injury. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have both been ruled out for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 226.

Wizards vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -6.5

The Wizards have managed to play well without Beal in general, so they’ll be able to hang around for this game. The Bucks are down two of their three stars, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is on an absolute tear right now. Milwaukee’s peripheral players have been serviceable and the Wizards might be without their best player. Take Milwaukee to win and cover Sunday.

Over/Under: Over 226

The Bucks have hit the over in three straight games despite missing two of their top three players. The Wizards have hit the over in two of their last three games. This line isn’t too high to be worried about the possibility of Beal not playing. Take the over Sunday.