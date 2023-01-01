Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Nuggets on Sunday

The Boston Celtics (26-10) and Denver Nuggets (23-12) meet Sunday with both teams sitting atop their respective conferences. The Celtics have won four in a row, while the Nuggets are coming off a win Friday over Miami.

The Celtics are intact from an injury standpoint. The Nuggets have listed Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon as probable, while Jamal Murray is questionable.

The Celtics are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 233.5.

Celtics vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -2

This line suggests Murray will end up playing for the Nuggets. Denver has the offensive firepower to test the Celtics but Jayson Tatum will want to make a statement in a battle of MVP contenders. Boston has rattled off some big wins of late and should be able to add another big victory to start the new year.

Over/Under: Over 233.5

The Celtics have gone 2-2 on the over in their last four. The Nuggets have hit the over in three of their last four games and have struggled defensively. Look for Boston to get things going offensively behind Tatum, which will push Denver to be aggressive on the scoring front as well. Even on a high total, the over is the safer pick here.