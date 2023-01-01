NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Pittsburgh Steelers fan

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a slight shot at making the playoff as they head into their Week 17 matchup against the Ravens before finishing off the regular season against the Browns. At 7-8, they sit at 10th in the AFC.

The Steelers won’t be able to win any tiebreakers in the conference, so let’s take a look at what scenarios could help them get to the playoff. The primary piece of the puzzle that Pittsburgh controls is winning out. If they lose, they have no chance of a postseason berth.

If you are a Steelers fan, you’ll have two games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Dolphins vs. Patriots

Miami has to lose their final two games for the Steelers to qualify for the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The Dolphins would have to fall to the Patriots in Week 17 and the Jets in Week 18. The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Jets

Seattle has to beat the Jets in Week 17 in order for the Steelers to have a shot at the playoffs. The Jets also sit at 7-8. The Jets are two-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.