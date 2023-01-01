NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Detroit Lions fan

The Detroit Lions head into Week 17 at 7-8 and still in the hunt for a coveted playoffs spot. In a complicated NFC playoff picture, the Lions have a lot of different scenarios ahead of them that could get them into a Wild Card spot. The Lions don’t necessarily need to win out, but they will need at least one victory against either the Packers or the Bears in the final two weeks of the season.

If you are a Lions fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Commanders vs. Browns

The Lions need the Commanders to lose a game in nearly every scenario that would get them to the playoffs. At 7-7-1, Washington has the advantage over Detroit right now. The Commanders are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Jets

Lions fans will be looking for the Seahawks to lose at least one game, if not two, in the coming weeks. At 7-8, Seattle sits just ahead of Detroit in the NFC rankings ahead of Week 17. The Jets are two-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Colts

The Giants losing out, combined with Washington or Seattle losing a game and the Lions winning out, would put Detroit in the playoff. The Giants are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.