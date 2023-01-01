NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a New Orleans Saints fan

As we head into Week 17, the NFL playoff picture is becoming more set by the week, but there are still a few teams on the bubble hoping for a miracle — or, at least for a lot of things to fall into place. At 6-9, the Saints need to win out to have a shot at a playoff berth. They could still win the NFC South or a wild card berth, but they’ll need to win out and have a few more pieces to complete the puzzle.

If you are a Saints fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Bucs vs. Panthers

If the Buccaneers lose out and the Saints win out, New Orleans will get a playoff berth as the NFC South title holders. Tampa is a 3.5-point home favorite against the Panthers this week at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Browns

If Washington loses out and several other teams ahead of the Saints lose, New Orleans has a shot at making the playoffs as a wild card. The Commanders are a 2.5-point home favorite against the Browns at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Bears

If Chicago beats Detroit in Week 17 and the Commanders lose, this sets up a Week 18 scenario that could send the Saints to the playoffs. However, if Detroit wins and the Vikings win, there could still be a chance for New Orleans. The Lions are a six-point home favorite against the Bears at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Vikings

If Green Bay loses to Minnesota in Week 17 and the Commanders lose, the Saints will be set up for a Week 18 scenario in which they’ll need several other games to fall into place to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Packers are a three-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.