NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a New England Patriots fan

The New England Patriots sit at 7-8, just barely outside the bubble of playoff eligibility in the AFC heading into Week 17. They still have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in the coming weeks, given that a few scenarios come to fruition. The Pats face the Dolphins in Week 17 and the Bills in Week 18.

If the Patriots win out, they will clinch a spot in the postseason. They have to win over Miami this weekend to have a shot at the playoff, but if they lose to the Bills, they’ll still have a chance.

If you are a Patriots fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth. The outcomes of these games only matter if New England beats the Dolphins.

Jets vs. Seahawks

Pats fans will be looking for a Seahawks win over the Jets in Week 17. The Jets sit just behind the Patriots in the AFC. They’ll need the Jets to then beat Miami in Week 18, as the Pats have the head-to-head advantage over New York. The Jets are two-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. 49ers

The Raiders have the head-to-head advantage over the Patriots, so New England fans will be looking for a Raiders loss at any point in the next two weeks. The good news for them is that Las Vegas has benched starting quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of the season. The 49ers are 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Ravens

The Patriots will also need the Steelers to lose a game at some point in the next two weeks. If they end with the same record, the Pats have the head-to-head advantage. The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Texans

The Patriots will be looking for the Texans to beat the Jaguars, or for the Jaguars to beat the Titans in Week 18. They want the Jags to win their division, as the Pats have the conference record advantage over Tennessee, but not over Jacksonville. The Jaguars are three-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.