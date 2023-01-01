Trevor Lawrence injury: What status means for Week 17 fantasy football

Game day update: Trevor Lawrence is expected to play on Sunday, per Adam Schefter.

It’s a familiar refrain for Trevor Lawrence. Once again, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is on the official injury report with a questionable tag, thanks to a lingering toe issue. This has been the case for several weeks now, and Lawrence has not missed a game during that span. It’s safe to assume that he’ll be good to go this week, but, as usual, always check the news on Sunday morning for confirmation.

The Jaguars play the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the official inactive list will be out 90 minutes before kickoff, plenty of time to make late lineup decisions in fantasy football leagues.

Fantasy football implications

Lawrence is coming off his first game since October where he did not throw a single touchdown pass—that was last week against the Jets. He still registered in the box score with a rushing touchdown as well as 229 passing yards. Expect him to bounce back this week against Houston’s defense. In the four games prior to last week’s, Lawrence threw 11 touchdowns and just one pick.

If for some reason Lawrence couldn’t play, C.J. Beathard would take on starting duties for the Jaguars. Lawrence has yet to miss a game this season.