Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

It looks like the New England Patriots will have tight end Hunter Henry back in the fold for this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins. As far as his fantasy football outlook, however, that’s a little less clear. Henry enters this week as questionable to play, so keep an eye on the injury report.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Henry left last week’s game on the first drive after suffering a knee injury. The week before that, he had two catches for nine yards on four targets. Henry’s production has been up and down, but even in the best weeks, it’s just enough to crack fantasy relevance.

In his last game against the Dolphins, Henry had 20 yards on two catches. That was the first week of the season. Since then, Miami has been one of the most vulnerable teams in the NFL against opposing tight ends, giving up an average of more than 14 fantasy points per week to the position. They’ve given up 10 touchdown to tight ends, tied for the most in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 17?

You can probably find better options than Henry, but he’s not a bad choice to stream if you need help at the position this week.