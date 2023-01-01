When was the last time the Giants clinched an NFL playoff berth

The New York Giants have clinched a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs with a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. At 9-6-1, the Giants’ postseason berth will mark the third NFC East team in the playoffs this season. They finish out Week 18 with a matchup against the Eagles before heading into the Wild Card round.

The Giants have not seen a playoff berth since the 2016 season, when they clinched a spot in Week 16 thanks to a Buccaneers loss and went on to lose to the Packers in the Wild Card round in January 2017.

In their second-most recent postseason appearance, the Giants made it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2011 and emerged victorious, marking the franchise’s fourth Lombardi Trophy win. New York has appeared in the postseason 32 times before this year, including 16 appearances following the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.