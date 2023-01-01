NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Seattle Seahawks fan

The Seattle Seahawks enter Week 17 sitting right outside the playoffs. They will take on the Jets who also need a win if they want to get in the playoffs. This is a crucial game for both teams and should be exciting.

If you are a Seahawks fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth. Playoff scenarios were arrived at with help from NFL Playoff Scenarios.

Commanders vs. Browns

The Commanders are right in the way of the Seahawks. There is one way the Seahawks could get in if the Commanders won out, but they would need the Giants to lose out at that point. The easiest way to get in for Seattle would be winning out, having the Commanders lose a game, and the Packers lose a game. Seahawks fans should watch this matchup closely.

The Commanders are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Colts

The Seahawks need the Giants to lose out in two of their three most likely scenarios. This is an easy matchup for the Giants, so it seems it take a lot for the Seahawks to get in. The Giants and Commanders tie currently plays a major role in the playoff race. The Commanders are 0.5 games ahead of the Seahawks, while the Giants sit 1.5 games ahead.

The Giants are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Vikings

This is one of the most important games of the day. The most likely scenario for the Seahawks to get into the playoffs is to win out and both the Packers and Commanders losing one game. This is a tough test for the Packers, but beating Rodgers in December is always tough. Seattle winning out would take Green Bay out of the playoff race as the Seahawks hold the tie breaker over Green Bay.

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Bears

In three of their six scenarios, the Seahawks could use just one Lions loss. They already hold a tie break over the Lions as they beat them during Week 4. In all three of those scenarios, the Seahawks also must win their Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Seahawks fans should be rooting hard for the Bears today.

The Lions are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Eagles

Philadelphia is already so far ahead that a loss from them has no impact, so Seahawks fans should be rooting for the Eagles in this one. In two scenarios, although they need a few more losses from other teams, the Seahawks could use a Saints loss.

The Eagles are 5.5 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.