NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a New York Jets fan

It has been a roller coaster ride of a season for New York Jets’ fans this season. They have exceeded expectations however, especially with how tough of a division the AFC East has become over the past few season. The Jets will need to finish this season strong if they want to get into the playoffs.

If you are a Jets fan, you’ll have a single game you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Patriots vs. Dolphins

The only non-tie scenario for the Jets to get into the playoffs would be to win out and the Patriots to lose a game. The Patriots have a tough finish to the season, but they should win this week against a Dolphins squad that will be missing Tua Tagovailoa. If they win this week, the Jets will need them to lose in Week 18 to the Buffalo Bills which is likely, unless the Bills clinch the No. 1 seed in Week 17 with a win over the Bengals and a Chiefs loss to the Broncos. Winning out will also be tough for the Jets as they play two teams who are in the playoff race in the Seahawks and Dolphins.

The Patriots are a 2.5-favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.