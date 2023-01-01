NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Green Bay Packers fan

We are in Week 17 of the NFL season. With only two games left to go in the regular season, there is limited time for teams to secure their playoff spot. When it comes to the NFC, there are still two Wild Card spots up for grabs heading into this week. For the Green Bay Packers, the hope for a playoff berth still exists, but they need quite a bit of help to get there. While they will be focused on their own matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, there are several games around the league they will have their eyes on.

If you are a Packers fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Commanders vs. Browns

The Packers have seven different ways that they can make the playoffs. One option to get the Packers into the postseason requires the Washington Commanders to lose out, with Green Bay winning out. In fact, all but one of the options requires Washington to lose each of their remaining games.

Washington is the 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 40.5. The Commanders have -130 moneyline odds as the favorites, while the Browns are installed as the +110 underdogs.

Giants vs. Colts

The lone other option that creates a path for Green Bay to get to the playoffs without the Commanders losing out involves the Giants. The Packers still have to win their last two games, while New York has to lose both of theirs.

New York is the 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 39. The Giants have -230 odds on the moneyline, while the Colts are installed as the +195 underdogs.

Lions vs. Bears

Of the seven scenarios for making the playoffs, five of them don’t require the Packers to win out. If Green Bay loses this week, in order to stay alive in the playoff hunt, the Bears have to beat the Lions. Outside of that, there are several other factors, but specifically for this game, Detroit must lose.

The Lions are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 52.5. Detroit is the moneyline favorite with -230 odds, with Chicago installed as the +195 underdog.

Seahawks vs. Jets

One of the stipulations included with the Bears winning this week includes the Seahawks losing out. Despite it being a non-conference matchup, the loss would still help Green Bay out. If Seattle ends up winning this week, that doesn’t eliminate the Packers, but they would need to lose next week to help ensure Green Bay gets a playoff spot.

The Jets are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 43.5. New York is favored on the moneyline with -125 odds, while Seattle is the +105 underdog.

Saints vs. Eagles

In some of the multi-faceted options to get Green Bay to the postseason, they need New Orleans to lose one of their final two games. This week, they are on the road facing the NFC-best Philadelphia Eagles, and next week will host the Carolina Panthers.

Even without Jalen Hurts, the Eagles are still 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 41.5. Philadelphia has -245 moneyline odds, with New Orleans the +205 underdog.

Bucs vs. Panthers

This is the toughest game to call for the Packers faithful. Tampa Bay is included in some way in four of the seven potential playoff scenarios for Green Bay. In two of them, they need the Bucs to lose out, in one, they need the Buccaneers to lose to the Atlanta Falcons next week and in another, they need Tampa Bay to take down the Carolina Panthers in this game.

The Bucs are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 40.5. Tampa Bay has -195 moneyline odds, with Carolina installed as the +165 odds underdogs.