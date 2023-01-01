Pick on the total for Maryland-Michigan on January 1

The Maryland Terrapins ring in 2023 on the road facing a Michigan Wolverines squad that is looking to bounce back from losing at 21 1/2 point favorites against Central Michigan to conclude the 2022 calendar year.

Maryland Terrapins (-1, 144.5) vs. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan scored a season-low 61 points in the loss against Central Michigan and now has to face a Terrapins defense that ranks 14th in America in points allowed on a per possession basis in road and neutral court games.

The Maryland offense has left something to be desired, ranking 253rd in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage and has scored 60 points or fewer in three of their last five games.

Part of the reason for so many low scoring outputs from Maryland is their ability to slow games down as they rank 266th in the country in total possessions per game.

Second chance points are likely to be scar as Michigan ranks 265th among Division I teams in percentage of missed shots that result in an offensive rebound while Maryland is allowing opponents to get an offensive rebound on 23.5% of their misses in games played away from home.

Maryland has allowed 70 points or fewer in all five of their road and neutral court games this season and Michigan scoring 6.1 points fewer per 100 possessions at home than away from home, the Big Ten will ring in the new year with a defensive struggle.

The Play: Maryland vs. Michigan Under 144.5

