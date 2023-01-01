 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Ohio State missed field goal happened just as the New Years’ Eve ball dropped in Times Square

It was a rough end to the year for Buckeyes fans and a great start to the new year for Bulldogs fans.

By David Fucillo
Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) misses the game winning field goal during the college football playoff semifinal game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and The Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31, 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Year is upon us and 2022 certainly wrapped with a bang. College football had one of its best days ever with a pair of College Football Playoff semifinals that will go down in the history books. TCU held off a Michigan comeback attempt to win 51-45 and then Georgia came back from a 14-point second half deficit to win 42-41.

Both games were wild ones, but the Georgia victory ended in particularly notable fashion. If you were watching the game on TV and weren’t paying attention to the clock in the Easter n time zone, you likely missed the passing of midnight into January 1, 2023. You can see this multicam view of the ball dropping in Times Square compared to the closing seconds of Georgia-Ohio State.

Fans in the stadium likely experienced the entirety of this in 2022 because there is a delay for television. But for fans in the Eastern time zone, the kick carried them into the new year.

