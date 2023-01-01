The Ohio State missed field goal happened just as the New Years’ Eve ball dropped in Times Square

The New Year is upon us and 2022 certainly wrapped with a bang. College football had one of its best days ever with a pair of College Football Playoff semifinals that will go down in the history books. TCU held off a Michigan comeback attempt to win 51-45 and then Georgia came back from a 14-point second half deficit to win 42-41.

Both games were wild ones, but the Georgia victory ended in particularly notable fashion. If you were watching the game on TV and weren’t paying attention to the clock in the Easter n time zone, you likely missed the passing of midnight into January 1, 2023. You can see this multicam view of the ball dropping in Times Square compared to the closing seconds of Georgia-Ohio State.

By request, here is the multicam view of the feed from Times Square, All-22, and ESPN, Georgia, and Ohio State radio calls, as it happened onscreen live: pic.twitter.com/k775T4VNTo — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2023

Fans in the stadium likely experienced the entirety of this in 2022 because there is a delay for television. But for fans in the Eastern time zone, the kick carried them into the new year.