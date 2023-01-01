NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 with a chance to punch their ticket into the 2023 NFL Playoffs. If the Bucs win, they clinch the NFC South. If they lose though, the wild card remains a possibility even with their current 7-8 record. Bucs-Panthers kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Bucs are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you are a Bucs fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a wild card berth if the NFC South does not work out for them. Notably, the Saints two remaining games have no impact on whether or not the Bucs claim a wild card berth.

Commanders vs. Browns

In three of their five scenarios, the Bucs need the Commanders to lose out. Beating the Panthers in Week 17 would be the easiest way to get in, but if they lose, they’ll need a lot of stuff to fall their way including two losses from the Commanders.

The Commanders are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Jets

The Bucs has three scenarios with the Seahawks losing that could help them get in. First, is the Seahawks losing at least one game. The second scenario is losing out which will be tough. And the third scenario is the Seahawks losing exactly one game. All three of these scenarios need a number of other things to happen.

The Seahawks are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Bears

The Bucs could have this game go either way to help their playoff chances. However, the Bears winning this game would be more beneficial as they need that in two of the three scenarios.

The Lions are a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Vikings

This game plays a role in two of the five options the Bucs have to get into the playoffs. Both of those scenarios need a Vikings win today over the Packers. The Vikings already won their division, so the Bucs should root for them in a big way this week.

The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.