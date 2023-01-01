NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Miami Dolphins fan

The Miami Dolphins have had an improved season, and heading into Week 17 they control their own destiny. If they win out, they will clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. Losing Tua Tagovailoa was a killer for the Dolphins, but they seem to have confidence in Teddy Bridgewater. This week, they travel to New England to take on the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET at Gilette Stadium. There is another way the Dolphins could get in.

If you are a Dolphins fan, you’ll have a single game you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Jets vs. Seahawks

If the Dolphins win this week, and the Jets lose, they will clinch a playoff spot which means Week 18 wouldn't matter for them. Getting Mike White should help the Jets in a big way. Dolphins fans should be rooting for the Seahawks today if they already weren't. The Jets are 2-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.