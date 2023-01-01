NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a Washington Commanders fan

The Washington Commanders have had an impressive season to say the least. They have had their up and downs, but in spite of struggling quarterback play they have found a way to win seven games and have a strong chance at making the playoffs. While there is another scenario, they can win out and make the playoffs. It’s up to them which is what you always want. This week, they take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Stadium in Landover.

If you are a Commanders fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Seahawks vs. Jets

The Seahawks losing a game is one thing the Commanders need in the other scenario. They would also need to win a game. Commanders fans should be rooting for the Jets this week.

The Jets are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Bears

The Commanders also need a loss from the Lions and could get it this week or next week. They will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 which could be for a playoff berth, so the Commanders have a good shot at getting one more Lions loss.

The Lions are a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Vikings

A Packers loss is the last thing the Commanders would need if they want to get in the playoffs with just one more win. They would have to root for it this week as this is the tougher opponent between them and the Lions in my opinion.

The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.