NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 17 if you are a New York Giants fan

In their first year under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants have been impressive. They have a great chance at getting into the playoffs. All they have to do is win one more game and they can do that in Week 17 as they take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

If you are a Giants fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

Commanders vs. Browns

In three of the five playoff scenarios for the Giants to get in, the Commanders have to lose one game. Because the first game was a tie and the Giants beat them in the second matchup, the Giants hold a tie breaker over the Commanders.

The Commanders are a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Jets

Just like for the Commanders, the Giants need the Seahawks to lose in three of the five playoff scenarios. The Seahawks also hold a head-to-head tie breaker over the Giants as New York lost 27-13 in Seattle on Week 8.

The Jets are 2-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Bears

In two playoff scenarios, the Giants need a Lions loss in either Week 17 or Week 18. There is a good chance they lose one of the two weeks, but Week 18 is more likely as they play the Packers in what could be a matchup where the winner goes to the playoffs.

The Lions are a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Vikings

The Giants need the Packers to lose one game in three of their five playoff scenarios. This would be the week they should root for as Detroit takes on the Packers next week. With how good the Vikings have been, this will be a tough one for the Packers. If both the Packers and the Lions win this week, two scenarios are then ruled out because one will win on Week 18

The Pacers are a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.