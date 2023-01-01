Texans plan to evaluate future of HC Lovie Smith at the end of the season

The Houston Texans will evaluate the future of current head coach Lovie Smith at the end of the season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Smith was promoted from the team’s defensive coordinator position. He could be extended in his current role as head coach, or the Texans could choose to go in a different direction as they continue their franchise rebuild.

While they have played better down the stretch, it is no secret that the Texans have the worst record in the NFL. They head into Week 17 with a 2-12-1 record and the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston was banking on Davis Mills being able to improve on the promising end to his rookie season, but that didn’t pan out. They have played powerhouse teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys close and have a big win over the Tennessee Titans, but it may not be enough to secure Smith’s job.

Before returning to the NFL in 2021, Smith had been the head coach of Illinois since 2016. If he ends up not being extended with the Texans, he could be heading back to college. At the very least, it is doubtful he would pick up another head coaching job in the NFL. He has a career 91-99-1 record and hasn’t coached a team to the playoffs since 2010 with the Chicago Bears.