Trevor Lawrence given extra rest as Jaguars blowing out Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing a tune-up game against the Houston Texans in Week 17. Win or lose, this game doesn’t mean much for them as they are focused on taking on the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 for the AFC South divisional title. After getting out to an early lead, starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is getting extra rest and has been taken out of the game.

Lawrence finished the game 17 of 21 passing for 152 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He had two carries for four yards.

Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard will lead the Jags the rest of the way in this game. He was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Beathard has played in 24 games and has completed 58.8% of his passes for 3,508 yards with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. This is his second season with the Jaguars, but he has yet to attempt more than three passes in any appearance with the team.