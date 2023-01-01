Justin Jefferson held without a catch in first half of Week 17 game vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings have not been able to find much offensively against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, and Justin Jefferson has been notably absent. The star receiver, who led the league in receiving yards and receptions heading into this contest, has been held without a catch in the first half.

Jefferson did have three targets but he has failed to haul a single one in due to strong coverage. Jaire Alexander did have one big pass breakup, and Green Bay’s secondary has found a way to take Jefferson out of the contest.

This performance comes at an inopportune time for fantasy managers, who have likely rode Jefferson’s exploits to their respective championship games. We’ll see if he can get going in the second half. The Vikings did pull off a big comeback against the Colts, so they could do it again through the air. Jefferson would figure to be involved if that’s the case.