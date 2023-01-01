Grayson McCall withdraws from transfer portal, will remain at Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has removed his name from the transfer portal and will remain with the Chanticleers for another season. Coastal Carolina lost to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl in December, falling 53-29. McCall went 10-for-12 for 67 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter with an apparent injury.

McCall was rumored to be in talks with the Auburn coaching staff in December, but will be using at least one of his two remaining years of eligibility to continue at Coastal. The Chants went 9-4 this season, and will be welcoming a new head coach in 2023 after former HC Jamey Chadwell left for Liberty.

The three-year starter threw for 2,700 yards this season, and had a remarkable TD-to-INT ratio of 24-to-2. He also added six rushing scores. McCall initially entered the transfer portal in early December, following the Chanticleers’ final game, but played in the team’s bowl game, which is uncommon for players who have declared an intent to transfer.