How to watch the 2023 Golden Globes via live stream

After a year hiatus, The Golden Globes is returning to television screens with Emmy-award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael as host. It is set to broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. The return might be surprising, considering the various scandals that have plagued the organization. Keep reading to see how to watch tonight’s ceremony.

In 2021, The Los Angeles Times published an extensive report detailing alleged racism and bribery within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. There were also no Black members within the HFPA as well. The HFPA claims they have since made “transformational changes” to diversify its voting body in race, ethnicity, and gender.

How To Watch Golden Globes 2023

The Golden Globes air on NBC on Jan. 10 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can stream the awards show on Peacock. Those without a cable subscription can access the ceremony through subscription services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV, many of which offer a free trial.