Will Shane Steichen be an NFL head coach in 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and their offense has been one of the best in the NFL, guiding them to a 14-3 regular season record. Shane Steichen is in charge of that side of the ball and could start getting some attention for a potential head coaching job moving forward.

Who is Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen?

Steichen is in his second season as the Philadelphia offensive coordinator and has been instrumental in the development of Jalen Hurts, who has quickly developed into a star. He is just 37 years old and started his coaching career as an offensive assistant with the Louisville Cardinals in 2010 before getting his NFL start with the San Diego Chargers as a defensive assistant for two years.

After a year as an offensive quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2013, he Steichen returned to the Chargers in that same job title for two years before taking over as the quarterbacks coach from 2016-2019. He was hired as the offensive coordinator in 2020 before the Eagles hired him prior to the 2021 season.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Steichen would be a young head coach with just three years of coordinating experience, but he has proven to be an asset on the offensive side of the ball in his short career. He developed Hurts into an MVP candidate, and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was named the rookie of the year in Steichen’s one year of being in charge of the franchise’s offense. He clearly can make a difference for young quarterbacks, and a team with a high draft pick looking to take a QB could kick the tires on him.

Which teams are interviewing him?

The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers have all put in requests to interview Steichen. It’s not yet known which requests he’ll accept.