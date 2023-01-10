Where are Colts drafting in first round after Week 18? Who might they pick in NFL mock draft?

The Indianapolis Colts’ disaster of a 2022 season finally came to an end on Sunday as they were clipped by the Houston Texans in the final minute for a 32-31 loss. The setback dropped the team to 4-12-1 for the year, their worst mark since 2017.

Indy was a complete mess this year and a reset this offseason will begin with finding a new head coach. The Colts will have a premium selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and we’ll take a look at where they’ll pick this April

Colts draft order: No. 4 pick

Indianapolis will have the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft this April. The Texans win did them a huge favor as that allowed them to leapfrog the Seahawks and the Lions in the draft order.

Colts mock draft: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

The new Indianapolis head coach will have an opportunity to immediately address the glaring hole at QB in the draft. Chicago at No. 1 and Arizona at No. 3 already have young quarterbacks they’re building around and Houston at No. 2 would presumably take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with their pick. Barring another QB-needy team trading up in the top three, the Colts would have a clear path to take Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Stroud enjoyed two successful seasons as the starter in Columbus, OH, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist both seasons. He showed off his abilities to use his legs in the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Georgia on New Year’s Eve, upping his draft stock even more. Having Stroud move just one state over to Indianapolis would be a no brainer for the Colts here.