 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where are Patriots drafting in first round after Week 18? Who might they pick in NFL mock draft?

We look at the Patriots’ draft position after this week and break down who they may select in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

By grace.mcdermott
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The New England Patriots finished the season at 8-9 after a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills. They didn’t qualify for a spot in the playoffs, so they’ll begin looking forward to April as they look to fill out their roster in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots draft order: No. 14 pick

The Patriots’ loss to the Bills moved them to the 14th spot in the 2023 Draft.

Patriots mock draft: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

The Patriots’ most pressing needs in 2023 are at wide receiver and offensive line. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones was first-team All-SEC and has the ideal frame for an NFL O-liner at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds who has no problem moving explosively to match quick linebackers. With this added pass protection, Mac Jones may actually get a chance to thrive in the New England offense.

They could also go for a wide receiver like Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba with this pick. Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor enter free agency this off-season.

More From DraftKings Nation