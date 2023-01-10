Where are Patriots drafting in first round after Week 18? Who might they pick in NFL mock draft?

The New England Patriots finished the season at 8-9 after a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills. They didn’t qualify for a spot in the playoffs, so they’ll begin looking forward to April as they look to fill out their roster in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots draft order: No. 14 pick

The Patriots’ loss to the Bills moved them to the 14th spot in the 2023 Draft.

Patriots mock draft: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

The Patriots’ most pressing needs in 2023 are at wide receiver and offensive line. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones was first-team All-SEC and has the ideal frame for an NFL O-liner at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds who has no problem moving explosively to match quick linebackers. With this added pass protection, Mac Jones may actually get a chance to thrive in the New England offense.

They could also go for a wide receiver like Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba with this pick. Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor enter free agency this off-season.