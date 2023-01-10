Where are Steelers drafting in first round after Week 18? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished off their season with a win over the Cleveland Browns. They were still in the playoff picture as they started the game, but a Dolphins win over the Jets disqualified the Steelers from the postseason. They’ll now begin looking forward to the 2023 NFL Draft, where they’ll be hoping to upgrade at several positions.

Steelers draft order: No. 17 pick

The Steelers’ win over the Browns was not quite enough to propel them into the playoffs, so they’ll end up with the 17th pick of the draft.

Steelers mock draft: OT Peter Skoronksi, Northwestern

Pittsburgh has plenty of positions to upgrade in the offseason. They’ll need to beef up their offensive line, add linebackers and cornerbacks to improve the secondary, and take a look at the defensive tackle position. However, with last year’s Kenny Pickett selection already paying off, pass protection is likely going to take precedent here.

OT Peter Skoronski made quite the name for himself this year despite Northwestern’s brutal season. If Georgia’s Broderick Jones or Ohio State’s Paris Johnson, Jr. are still on the board, they would also be excellent additions to this roster.