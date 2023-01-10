Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, January 10

There is a sparse NBA slate for Tuesday, January 10. There are only seven games, so your options for prop bets are limited to the 14 teams in action. Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t beneficial props to look at. Here are our three best player props for Tuesday’s slate courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pascal Siakam over 25.5 points vs. Hornets (-115)

Siakam has been one of the few bright spots for the Toronto Raptors this season. He is having a great year and is averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Siakam has scored at least 25 points in seven straight games. He should finish with at least 26 against the Hornets.

Draymond Green over 7.5 rebounds vs. Suns (+105)

The frontcourt of the Phoenix Suns is depleted with injuries. Green has a great matchup on Tuesday and should be able to return to the form we are accustomed to seeing from him. He only had five rebounds in last Saturday’s loss to the Orlando Magic but should tally at least eight in this game.

Anfernee Simons over 20.5 points vs. Magic (-125)

Simons has had to do a little bit of everything for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. He is averaging 22.4 points per game and has scored at least 22 points in three of his last five games. Simons has a good matchup against the Orlando Magic and should finish with at least 21 points on Tuesday.