NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, January 10

We’ve got seven games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, which means there’s decent choice when it comes to rounding out DFS lineups with value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Max Strus, Miami Heat, $4,500

Tyler Herro has been ruled out, which means Strus is in line to get the start Tuesday. He’s hit over 20 DKFP in five of his last six games, coming close to or topping 30 DKFP in three instances. The Thunder present a soft matchup for Strus, who can get hot from deep and really deliver at this price point.

Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,900

Powell was in a bit of a slump but has bounced back nicely in the last two games with a combined 57.8 DKFP. With Paul George and Luke Kennard both sitting Tuesday, Powell will get increased minutes and shots for the Clippers. The Mavericks do present a tough matchup, but Powell’s recent play is encouraging enough to take a chance on him at this price.

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons, $4,600

The Pistons are dealing with a lot of injuries, but Bey continues to develop his scoring chops this season. He’s averaging 10.6 shots per game over the last 22 contests but is now in line to get the start Tuesday with Bojan Bogdanovic out. The efficiency leaves a lot to be desired but Bey can be a strong addition at this price point.