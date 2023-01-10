Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Warriors on Tuesday

The Phoenix Suns (20-21) will start a four-game road trip on Tuesday, January 10, against the Golden State Warriors. (20-20) Tipoff from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California is set for 10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

The injury report is growing for Phoenix. Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson and Chris Paul are all out for this game. Torrey Craig, Landry Shamet (hip) and Deandre Ayton (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman will all miss Tuesday’s game. Point guard Steph Curry is questionable with a shoulder injury, while shooting guard Klay Thompson is probable with a knee issue.

Golden State is the 11.5-point favorite for the contest at DraftKings Sportsbook, with a point total set at 229.5. The Warriors have -625 moneyline odds, while the Suns are installed as the +470 underdogs.

Suns vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -11.5

This will be the third of four matchups between these teams. The Suns have won both so far, but the injuries have mounted up and are likely what sees Golden State favored by so many points. There is also a chance that Curry is able to be back, and he will instantly improve the Warriors' outlook. With this likely being a depth game for the Suns, I’m taking Golden State to cover despite the double-digit spread.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

The Suns have scored fewer than 100 points in four straight games and fewer than 89 points in two of those. The Warriors are averaging 112 points in their last five games that have ended in regulation. This matchup should remain low scoring, seeing the under hit.