Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Clippers on Tuesday

The Dallas Mavericks (23-18) will meet one of their recent rivals Tuesday evening when they face the Los Angeles Clippers (21-21) on the West coast. The Mavericks will attempt to bounce back after losing two of their last three games, while the Clippers are hoping to snap a six-game losing skid.

Luka Doncic is questionable for the Mavericks with an ankle injury. Paul George and Luke Kennard are out for the Clippers in this one.

The Clippers are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 221.5.

Mavericks vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +1

The line has shifted a bit in favor of Dallas, which seems to suggest Doncic will play. If he does, he’ll be the best player on the floor despite the presence of Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers are in a funk right now and haven’t been defending at the level they were expected to. They rank last in defensive rating over the last five games. Take Dallas to cover and likely win outright Tuesday.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

The Mavericks won the last meeting between these two teams 103-101, although Leonard didn’t play in that game. The Clippers are without two solid offensive pieces in George and Kennard, which will further help the under. Dallas has gone over in six of its last eight games behind Doncic’s exploits but the Clippers are 2-4 on the over during their six-game losing streak. Back the under here.