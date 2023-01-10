Full field for 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

The Sony Open kicks off the PGA TOUR’S calendar year as the first full-field event of 2023. Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and 2022 Sony Open champion Hideki Matsuyama will join the field at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. The event will run from Thursday, January 12 through Sunday, January 15, with a cut taking place after Friday play ends.

Kim enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +1100. Sungjae Im is just behind him at +1400. Last year’s runner-up, Russell Henley, returns to the field as well. Tom Hoge, who just tied for a share of third place last weekend at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, remained in Hawai’i to compete in back-to-back weekends.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii teeing off Thursday, January 12.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field

Blaze Akana

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Erik Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Michael Castillo

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Cam Davis

Zecheng Dou

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Brice Garnett

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Danny Guise

Chesson Hadley

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Kazuki Higa

Harry Higgs

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Byeong Hun An

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Yuto Katsuragawa

Jerry Kelly

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Danny Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

George Markham

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Parker McLachlin

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Jesse Mueller

Keita Nakajima

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Kohei Okada

Kaito Onishi

Ryan Palmer

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Taiga Semikawa

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Austen Truslow

Kevin Tway

Jimmy Walker

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Joseph Winslow

Si Woo Kim

Gary Woodland

Dylan Wu

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan