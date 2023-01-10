Full field for 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

The Sony Open kicks off the PGA TOUR’S calendar year as the first full-field event of 2023. Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and 2022 Sony Open champion Hideki Matsuyama will join the field at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. The event will run from Thursday, January 12 through Sunday, January 15, with a cut taking place after Friday play ends.
Kim enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +1100. Sungjae Im is just behind him at +1400. Last year’s runner-up, Russell Henley, returns to the field as well. Tom Hoge, who just tied for a share of third place last weekend at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, remained in Hawai’i to compete in back-to-back weekends.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii teeing off Thursday, January 12.
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii field
Blaze Akana
Anders Albertson
Tyson Alexander
Ryan Armour
Aaron Baddeley
Erik Barnes
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Hayden Buckley
Jonathan Byrd
Michael Castillo
K.J. Choi
Stewart Cink
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Corey Conners
Austin Cook
MJ Daffue
Cam Davis
Zecheng Dou
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Harris English
Brice Garnett
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Danny Guise
Chesson Hadley
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Cole Hammer
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Scott Harrington
Russell Henley
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Kazuki Higa
Harry Higgs
Tom Hoge
Billy Horschel
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Byeong Hun An
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Zach Johnson
Yuto Katsuragawa
Jerry Kelly
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Danny Lee
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Adam Long
Peter Malnati
George Markham
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Brandon Matthews
Denny McCarthy
Max McGreevy
Parker McLachlin
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Jesse Mueller
Keita Nakajima
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Kohei Okada
Kaito Onishi
Ryan Palmer
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Rory Sabbatini
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Adam Scott
Taiga Semikawa
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Kyle Stanley
Brendan Steele
Sam Stevens
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Davis Thompson
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Austen Truslow
Kevin Tway
Jimmy Walker
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Joseph Winslow
Si Woo Kim
Gary Woodland
Dylan Wu
Brandon Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan