Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Sony Open in Hawaii

The 2023 Sony Open tees off this week, marking the PGA TOUR’s first full-field event of the calendar year. The tournament will take place at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and 2022 Sony Open champion Hideki Matsuyama join the field. Kim enters as the favorite to win, with his odds set at +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Matsuyama won in a playoff last year against Russell Henley, marking a final score of -23.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 12:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 7:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii on Thursday.