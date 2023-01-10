Picks, predictions for North Carolina vs. Virginia on Tuesday, January 10

The No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers will host the unranked North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Tipoff from Charlottesville, VA is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

North Carolina vs. Virginia odds

Spread: Virginia -4.5

Over/Under: 133

Moneyline: Virginia -195, North Carolina +165

Virginia (11-3, 3-2 ACC) has fallen in the rankings after losing three of its last six games. That’s uncharacteristic for the Cavaliers, who earned impressive victories over Baylor, Illinois, and Michigan earlier in the season. However, Virginia fell to the top team in the country — the Houston Cougars — while also dropping road contests at Miami FL and Pittsburgh. The Cavaliers got back on track with a 73-66 over the Syracuse Orange, but there are still questions hovering over this team.

Speaking of questions, North Carolina (11-5, 3-2 ACC) had plenty of them after suffering a four-game losing streak in November, dropping contests to Iowa State, Alabama, Indiana, and Virginia Tech. Since that point, the Tar Heels have played much better, winning six of their last seven games, which includes quality victories over Ohio State and Michigan. However, facing Virginia represents North Carolina’s most difficult test in over a month.

The Pick: Virginia -4.5

This should be a fun game to watch. We can expect Virginia to bring defensive intensity and double-team North Carolina forward Armando Bacot plenty. How the superstar handles that pressure will go a long way in determining this game.

North Carolina is 0-3 in road games this season, losing to the Indiana Hoosiers, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Pittsburgh Panthers in the opposing teams’ arena. The Tar Heels haven’t had much luck playing in Charlottesville either, as North Carolina has dropped seven straight games at Virginia. The Cavaliers have enough pieces in place to hand UNC its eighth straight road loss in this matchup series. Take Virginia against the spread.