Picks, predictions for Oklahoma State vs. No. 11 Kansas State on Tuesday, January 10

The Kansas State Wildcats will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in this Big 12 Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET while airing on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State odds

Spread: Kansas State -5

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: Kansas State -210, Oklahoma State +180

Kansas State (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) has been on a roll, moving up to No. 11 in the latest AP poll. The Wildcats are 3-0 in conference play after winning vs. West Virginia, at Texas, and at Baylor. Kansas State is no stranger to scoring points, as it posted 82, 116, and 97 points respectively in those last three contests. The KSU offense will be put to the test against an Oklahoma State team that ranks 10th in adjusted defense — according to KenPom.com.

As mentioned in the previous paragraph, Oklahoma State (9-6, 1-2 Big 12) likes to rely on its defense to compete. The Cowboys are 1-2 in the conference so far, but that includes a close 69-67 loss to No. 2 Kansas. In other words, Oklahoma State has proven that it can play with nearly any team in the country. The Cowboys should be hungry for an upset on the road.

The Pick: Oklahoma State +5.5

The Wildcats probably aren’t as good as their 14-1 record indicates. Sure Kansas State has some solid victories under its belt, but regression will likely take hold at some point. That could come against an Oklahoma State team that plays at a slow pace with quality defense. If the Cowboys execute that game plan, they have a chance of pulling off an outright upset. At the very least, this should be a close game that goes down to the wire.