Picks, predictions for No. 21 Auburn vs. Mississippi on Tuesday, January 10

The No. 21 Auburn Tigers will hit the road to face the Mississippi Rebels in this SEC matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET while airing on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Auburn vs. Mississippi odds

Spread: Auburn -1.5

Over/Under: 133

Moneyline: Auburn -125, Mississippi +105

Auburn (12-3, 2-1 SEC) earned a significant 72-59 home victory over the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. That helps wash away a disappointing loss earlier in the week, falling 76-64 at the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday. Ultimately, Auburn moved up one spot in the latest AP poll, as the Tigers are now ranked No. 21.

Mississippi (8-7, 0-3 SEC) is looking to get out of its current rut. The Rebels have lost four straight games to North Alabama, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi State respectively. Losing to top five teams like Alabama and Tennessee is understandable. However, falling to North Alabama (No. 318 in Kenpom.com rankings) and losing by 10 to your in-state rival is less forgiving.

The Pick: Auburn -1.5

Ole Miss is desperate for a win, and Auburn could still be patting itself on the back after beating Arkansas on Saturday. That’s why the spread is so low.

However, talent usually wins out in these situations. Ole Miss has had a tough time on offense, and facing an Auburn team that ranks 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency doesn’t help. The Rebels will likely fall into a few scoring droughts, which would take the crowd and energy out of the game. If Auburn can capitalize on those situations, it should build a stable enough lead to keep Ole Miss at bay and pull out a conference win on the road.