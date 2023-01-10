Picks, predictions for Michigan State vs. No. 18 Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 10

The Wisconsin Badgers will host the Michigan State Spartans in this Big Ten Conference matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 10 while airing on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds

Spread: Pick ‘em

Over/Under: 127.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin -110, Michigan State -110

Wisconsin is fresh off a loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday. However, the Badgers are still ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, winning their previous six games before losing over the weekend. Mixed in that stretch were quality victories over the Maryland Terrapins, Marquette Golden Eagles, and Iowa Hawkeyes. Can the Badgers regain that form at home against Michigan State on Tuesday?

Michigan State went through a rough patch in late November and early December. The Spartans lost three of five games in that stretch, and one of those victories was a shaky 78-77 win over Portland. After a bad 70-52 loss against Notre Dame and 70-63 home defeat vs. Northwestern, the Spartans turned things around while riding a current six-game winning streak. However, Wisconsin will be their toughest test in over a month.

The Pick: Under 127.5

This is going to be some old-fashioned Big Ten basketball. Wisconsin plays at one of the slowest paces in the nation, ranking 330th in adjusted tempo — according to KenPom.com. The Badgers are also 22nd in adjusted defense.

Michigan State has very similar DNA this season, ranking 298th in adjusted tempo and 39th in adjusted defense. The Spartans are fresh off a 59-53 slugfest win over the Michigan Wolverines, and we could see a similar story on Tuesday.