Picks, predictions for Florida vs. LSU on Tuesday, January 10

The LSU Tigers will host the Florida Gators in this SEC matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Tipoff from Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET while airing on SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida vs. LSU odds

Spread: Florida -2

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: Florida -130, LSU +110

Florida (8-7, 1-2 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 82-75 win against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Will that momentum spill into this SEC battle at LSU? Florida has won only one true road game this season, and it came against a struggling Florida State Seminoles team that is 5-11 on the season.

LSU (12-3, 1-2 SEC) lost 74-71 at Kentucky and 69-58 at Texas A&M last week. However, the Tigers were playing quality basketball up to that point, rattling off seven straight wins that included a 60-57 victory over No. 15 Arkansas. On top of that, LSU hung with No. 11 Kansas State earlier in the year, ultimately losing 61-59. In order to take the next step, the Tigers need to prove that they can rise to the occasion every night during a tough SEC schedule.

The Picks: LSU +2 & Under 135.5

It feels like the Tigers are the better overall side here, as they have been playing some quality basketball over the last few weeks. On top of that, the Gators have been shaky away from home, so this is a strong opportunity to grab an under-appreciated LSU team playing at home.

On top of that, under 136 total points looks attractive. Both of these teams rank 90th or worse in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom.com. Two of LSU’s three conference games have sailed under 139, and the same can be said of Florida. The Tigers will try to slow this game down, which is good for under bettors.