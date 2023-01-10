Picks, predictions for Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Iowa State on Tuesday, January 10

The No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in this Big 12 Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET while airing on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State odds

Spread: Iowa State -5.5

Over/Under: 128.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -240, Texas Tech +200

Iowa State (12-2, 3-0 Big 12) moved up 11 spots in the latest AP poll, so the Cyclones are now ranked No. 14 in the nation. Iowa State has won all three Big 12 Conference games over the past few weeks, notching victories over Baylor, Oklahoma, and No. 17 TCU respectively. The Cyclones have gotten the job done with defense this season, ranking 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com.

Texas Tech (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) has had a tough start to conference play, losing at TCU, vs. Kansas, and vs. Oklahoma respectively. Even though the Red Raiders have played in close games against top opponents, they haven’t beaten a team ranked in the Top 150 of KenPom’s rankings. Texas Tech is another team that leads with its defense, as the Red Raiders are 24th in adjusted defensive efficiency in the nation.

The Pick: Texas Tech +5.5

This will likely be a low-scoring game with a slow pace. That favors the underdog Red Raiders, as there will likely be less possessions and opportunities for Iowa State to run away with this game.

Yes, Texas Tech is 0-3 to begin conference play, but it lost each game (TCU, Kansas, and Oklahoma) by six points or less. The Red Raiders will be playing with urgency in this game, and we should be treated to a gritty, back-and-forth game between two defensive-minded squads. Look for Texas Tech to keep it close.