Picks, predictions for Oklahoma vs. Kansas on Tuesday, January 10

The Oklahoma Sooners visit the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday. January 10, with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas odds

Spread: Kansas -10.5

Over/Under: 132.5

Moneyline: Kansas -570, Oklahoma +410

Oklahoma (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) has been on a roll recently. Winning three of their last five, the other two were one-score losses to ranked teams. Fresh off a big victory over Texas Tech, the Sooners are averaging nine fewer points per game than the Jayhawks, but are allowing three fewer points to opposing offenses.

Kansas (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) has won eight in a row since their loss to Tennessee. They’ve knocked off Wisconsin, Duke, and Missouri this season and have gone 7-8 against the spread. Led by Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson, this Jayhawks team has looked nearly unstoppable this season. They most recently beat West Virginia and had five players score in the double digits.

The Pick: Oklahoma +10.5

While the Sooners haven’t grabbed a win over a ranked team yet this season, they’ve kept it competitive in every matchup that they’ve come across. Things are clicking for this Sooners offense, and they should be able to keep Kansas within 10 points.